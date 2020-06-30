Use of force policy listening session

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The listening session will focus on three policing policies: use of force, handcuffing and restraints and standards of conduct.

The goal of the forum is to take a closer look at the existing policies and determine if there's room for improvement. Residents will be able to give feedback on policing in Rochester. Diversity Council Executive Director Dee Sabol says community participation is how we can implement the best policies.

"We have left a lot of our systems in tact for so long without scrutiny, without our participation in design and reformation," Sabol said. "We need to take a more active role in looking at the policies that govern who we are."

The listening session begins on Jul. 1 at 5:30 p.m. You can stream the session on the Diversity Council Facebook page.