Police force is hiring

Captain John Sherwin addressed the Police Policy Oversight Commission announcing the force is on the lookout for at least 5 new officers. Police want to get the word out since they only want the best and brightest for this booming city.

"People that have the top-notch character and really we're hiring for character, for individuals that meet the expectations of our community and match the expectations of our community," Sherwin said.

