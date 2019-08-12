Police force is hiring

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
Captain John Sherwin addressed the Police Policy Oversight Commission announcing the force is on the lookout for at least 5 new officers. Police want to get the word out since they only want the best and brightest for this booming city.
"People that have the top-notch character and really we're hiring for character, for individuals that meet the expectations of our community and match the expectations of our community," Sherwin said.
Here is a link to apply.
