Clear

Police force is hiring

The RPD plays an active role in the community ranging from their job duties to getting involved in events like Safe City Nights. Now they want more people to join their force.

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 11:19 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Captain John Sherwin addressed the Police Policy Oversight Commission announcing the force is on the lookout for at least 5 new officers. Police want to get the word out since they only want the best and brightest for this booming city.

"People that have the top-notch character and really we're hiring for character, for individuals that meet the expectations of our community and match the expectations of our community," Sherwin said.

Here is a link to apply.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Warmer toward the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Looking ahead to winter

Image

Filling the police force

Image

City council talks renewable energy

Image

Countdown to Kickoff: Saint Ansgar Saints

Image

Countdown to Kickoff: Lake Mills Bulldogs

Image

Breathing devices coming to Charlie Brown

Image

Local farm receives top honors

Image

2020 Census - Complete Count efforts

Image

Pools closing for season

Image

JD Scholten - Throwing Political heat?

Community Events