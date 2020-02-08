Taking the plunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
896 officers took the leap into water that was 33 degrees at Foster Arend Park. One man has been helping Polar Plunge for a decade. He's part of the Sheriff's Dive Team which helps people get out of the water safely - he says the people are why he keeps coming back to help.
"Just the variety of reactions they had like, Oh! You didn't think it was going to be cold?" Peter Conner said.
KIMT News 3 also took part in the event.
