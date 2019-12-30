Cooking for families in need

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
Captain Jeff Stilwell is excited to put his cooking abilities to the test - but he admits, his cooking isn't the same as his officer skills.
"I'm pretty good with a frozen pizza you know but not really experienced with cooking Italian food so this has been a great opportunity," Stillwell said.
It's the opportunity to make a delicious warm meal for families experiencing homelessness.
"I think it's important that we're out in the community with people having all different kinds of experiences and having a good time," Stillwell said. "We're not enforcing the law, we're building relationships to make everybody's life better."
It may look like just a pizza - but it's a pizza with lots of love.
It's the first year the Rochester Police Department has taken part in this event.
