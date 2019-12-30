Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Cooking for families in need

The holidays are a perfect time for giving. That's exactly what the Rochester Police Department did by teaming up with Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria and Family Promise to cook a big family meal for families in need.

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 11:01 PM
Updated: Dec 30, 2019 11:02 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Captain Jeff Stilwell is excited to put his cooking abilities to the test - but he admits, his cooking isn't the same as his officer skills. 

"I'm pretty good with a frozen pizza you know but not really experienced with cooking Italian food so this has been a great opportunity," Stillwell said. 

It's the opportunity to make a delicious warm meal for families experiencing homelessness. 

"I think it's important that we're out in the community with people having all different kinds of experiences and having a good time," Stillwell said. "We're not enforcing the law, we're building relationships to make everybody's life better." 

It may look like just a pizza - but it's a pizza with lots of love. 

It's the first year the Rochester Police Department has taken part in this event. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 5°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 7°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 4°
Rochester
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 1°
Snow in store for Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

2019: Minnesota High School Sports Year in Review

Image

Iowa Sports 2019 Recap

Image

Safe Ridez, getting you and your car home safe

Image

Gamez and More leaving Apache Mall

Image

Slick commute for travelers in North Iowa

Image

MNDOT Takes on Winter Conditions

Image

Family Promise Meal

Image

Holiday Winter Gear Drive

Image

Countdown to Real ID

Image

Children's Museum moving

Community Events