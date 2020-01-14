Pitching a grand idea

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
The Rochester Downtown Alliance is helping other organizers secure funding through a pitching competition.
There were 9 presentations to judges in hopes of winning up to 3000 to fund events.
One woman shared her pitch.
"So I pitched, it's called the Upbeat Burrito Fest," Meghann Southwick said. "It's a music and food festival that incorporates food trucks, different vendors, music, more of a curated experience downtown," Southwick said.
The competition happened at One Discovery Square. Multiple presenters won funding including Southwick. "Upbeat Burritos" won 3000 dollars.
