Anti-racism protests in Pine Island

PINE ISLAND, Minn. -

In Pine Island, three Black Lives Matter protests happened so far. One resident expects they will continue.

Alice is Kopp is actively involved in the protests. Kopp says it's important to start a conversation on this movement. Kopp wants the demonstrations to push people to think and talk about racism.

"Before we started protesting it seemed like people didn't really talk about it or there were a handful of people who were on the down low, not necessarily as open and vocal," Kopp said.

On Aug. 1, PIne Island Against Racism will be hosting a drive for community members to find information on needs including healthcare, mental health and education.