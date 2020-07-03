Pillars of the City Plaques Unveiled

AUSTIN, Minn. -

Important names are being added to the pillars at the North Main Street Flood Wall. Three names are being added, two of whom are deceased.

The three people are Patricia Piper - a Franciscan sister who also served as a State Senator; Geraldine Rasmussen - a founding member of the Mower County Historical Society and Larry Dolphin - the retired director at the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center.

Dolphin is a naturalist devoted to his mission.

"Having clean water, clean air, dealing with climate change, things like that," Dolphin said. "The action components is what I'm mostly focused on more now than ever before as a retired Nature Center Guy."

Dolphin moved to Austin in 1988 for his job at the Nature Center.