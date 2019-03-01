Dealing with Snowy Mailboxes

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

We found tons of mailboxes covered in snow throughout the Med City today.

At the Post Office - we found one frustrated resident who says his mailbox is covered in feet of snow.

He hasn't been able to dig it out yet - and he hasn't gotten his mail in two weeks.

Now he is trying to figure out what to do.

"It's very frustrating to know I could be receiving checks I'm relying on as income, bills that are due and things like that," Bill Weber said. "Special important mail could be coming to our house that we are not getting."

Weber found out at the post office that his only option is to dig his mailbox out himself.