Mayo Clinic physician discusses COVID-19 experience

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Dr. Deepy Goyal contracted the coronavirus after his daughter got exposed.

He developed severe muscle aches, fever and fatigue. He also slept 13-15 hours a day and it took him more than 2 weeks to get "close to normal." He considers himself healthy and stresses the virus has the potential to take a toll. That's why he wants people to make sacrifices to protect others.

"This is not just the flu or just another cold, this is a significant illness that can have a significant toll on all age ranges across our communities," Goyal said.

Goyal says to successfully quarantine - having a plan ahead of time is critical. Thinking about how an infected person gets food, entertainment and access to the bathroom without exposing others is key.