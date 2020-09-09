Family pet dies after house fire

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

At Crest Lane Southwest, a garage fire erupted. The fire spread to the attached house. Everyone was out of the home except for the dog that later died of smoke inhalation. Fire crews had to shuttle in water because there were no nearby hydrants - and the long driveway made it hard for fire hoses to reach the blaze.

"It's extensive damage, the entire garage is destroyed, like I said before, there's some damage on the second floor," Capt. David Worstman said.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.