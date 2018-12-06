Rochester Reacts to PETA Overwrite

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- PETA compared "beat a dead horse" and "be a guinea pig" to racist and homophobic slurs -- now, they want a rewrite of these phrases.

For instance, instead of saying "kill two birds with one stone," say, "feed two birds with one scone."

And forget about "bring home the bacon," let's "bring home the bagels" instead.

Dr. Brad Treder, a veterinarian at the Northern Valley Animal Clinic has a fair and balanced view on PETA's stance.

"There may be phrases from the past that should just be left in the past," Dr. Treder said.

Still, he says he does not find these comments offensive.

"I'm not a frequent user of some of these phrases, but I haven't tended to find that they offended animals or other people," Treder said.

Some individuals are a lot more vocal about their opposition to PETA.

"Well, at my age I think that's a bunch of popycock, I mean plain and simple," Tom Polt, a resident said.

Tom Besch, a working professional at Mayo Clinic agrees.

"I think it's crazy," Besch said. "I think we should be nice, but they're just phrases that make sense to people."