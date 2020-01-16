Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Watch - Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts

PETA reacts to students experimenting on zebrafish

Just a few days ago, KIMT News 3 told you about Rochester students studying the impact of vaping using zebrafish. Not everyone was thrilled about the experiment.

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 12:36 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals or PETA wrote a letter to the Lincoln school principal asking them to stop these deadly experiments on animals. 

Samantha Suiter is the Science Education Manager of PETA and says these experiments are inhumane. 

"This experiment teaches students a very dangerous lesson, the lesson there it teaches it's ok to experiment on and eventually kill an animal just because they are smaller than you or don't look like you and this is a very dangerous lesson," Suiter said. 

The School District has no response at this time. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -29°
Albert Lea
Clear
-6° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -25°
Austin
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -25°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -24°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -27°
Cold and snow coming
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RCTC wins eighth-straight MCAC title

Image

Century boys notching big wins

Image

SAW: Sharon Goodman

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/15

Image

Mayor Pete stops by Mason City

Image

Talking about "Clean Energy First"

Image

PETA reacts to Zebra Fish experiment

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour in Northwood-Kensett

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/15

Image

DMC Clean Energy Initiative

Community Events