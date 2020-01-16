PETA reacts to students experimenting on zebrafish

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals or PETA wrote a letter to the Lincoln school principal asking them to stop these deadly experiments on animals.

Samantha Suiter is the Science Education Manager of PETA and says these experiments are inhumane.

"This experiment teaches students a very dangerous lesson, the lesson there it teaches it's ok to experiment on and eventually kill an animal just because they are smaller than you or don't look like you and this is a very dangerous lesson," Suiter said.

The School District has no response at this time.