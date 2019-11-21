Peta honors firefighters

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Firefighters rescued a pup who fell through the ice on Saturday at Cascade Lake.

Now - People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals - or PETA is recognizing the Department for its compassion.

One of the firefighters who helped out on Saturday describes the scene.

"So when I went out to the water, I got in the water and then I helped the dog get onto the ice," Kim Framsted said. "My crew assisted me also in getting out of the water and then I held onto the dog's collar to get onto the shore."

The Department will get a certificate, box of vegan cookies, a letter and book for their work.