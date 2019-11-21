Clear
Peta honors firefighters

The Rochester Fire Department puts their lives on the line every day for people - but they also go out of their way to help our four-legged friends. Now - that's getting some special recognition.

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 11:17 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Firefighters rescued a pup who fell through the ice on Saturday at Cascade Lake. 

Now - People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals - or PETA is recognizing the Department for its compassion. 

One of the firefighters who helped out on Saturday describes the scene. 

"So when I went out to the water, I got in the water and then I helped the dog get onto the ice," Kim Framsted said. "My crew assisted me also in getting out of the water and then I held onto the dog's collar to get onto the shore." 

The Department will get a certificate, box of vegan cookies, a letter and book for their work. 

