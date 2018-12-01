Clear
Customers Shocked Over Perkins Closing

It's the end of an era for 2 Perkins locations in Rochester and many customers aren't happy about it.

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 11:33 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

2 Perkins locations have just closed and some customers are not happy about it.

One customer, Sue Helgerson says going to the restaurant was a family tradition.

"This has been a tradition of ours to come here for 30 years, my daughter, my mom and I come here every Saturday morning so it's so hard for us to hear this, so it's gonna be really hard," Helgerson said.

We reached out to the owner of the local franchise but did not hear back. Randy Johnson, the Executive Director of Workforce Development in Rochester says he is offering resume help and job seeking tips to the more than 60 employees that will be out of a job soon.

The weekend will be a mess with a wintry mix and snow showers.
