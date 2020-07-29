Performing during a pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

"Romeo and Juliet" has all the makings of a great story: romance, swordfights and lots of drama.

Actors are taking extraordinary measures to stay safe. How are they maintaining distance while telling a tale of love?

"We're not kissing anymore but we do kind of a blowing kiss kind of thing and it's more of body language and moving and acting more with your eyes and your body," Ella Frank, who plays Juliet, said.

The performers are fearless - perhaps inspired by the bard himself who wrote "Cowards who die many times before their deaths; the valiant never taste of death but once."

"This pandemic is - it's going to be a long time - this is kind of going to be the new normal and that's what we're trying to prove," Logan Ackerman, who plays Mercutio said.

The cast of "Romeo and Juliet" is adjusting to a new reality.

"The odd thing is - many of these people - I'm working with - I don't know what their mouths look like - which is very odd," Kelly Schrandt who plays Lord Capulet said.

Thespians hope the production sends a message about the arts.

"Tt emphasizes that the arts are extremely important - whether visual - musical - or in plays," Schrandt said.

Offering a tangible reminder of Shakespeare's famous line: "All the world's a stage."

"If anything it's been more fun - an experience - an adventure to see what obstacles we have to work around," Frank said.

The production closes Aug. 2. To buy tickets, click here.