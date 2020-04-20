Getting more money for small businesses

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

310 billion dollars is what the Feds put on the table for the Paycheck Protection Program. William Forsman is the co-owner of Cafe Steam. The business got its loan approved last week.

"We are going to be able to transition some of our staff to come back in, what that looks like is still kind of taking shape and we're going to continue to evolve as need be," Forsman said.

Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce President Kathleen Harrington encourages business operators to establish supportive business relationships now.

"We're advising all of our members, you get to know a banker now, establish a business relationship, so when that next round comes through, you are able to apply with someone who knows you somewhat and you can get that done quickly," Harrington said.

Forsman has suggestions for his fellow business owners when it comes to dealing with banks.

"Each bank is going to have different requirements for how you can apply for that loan and how those loans are issued, and the percentage at which the interest rate is associated with it even though it is backed by the SBA," Forsman said. "Each of the banks is responsible for that money so it's going to have different ways of administering that money."

Forsman says he's aiming to bring back 10-full time employees based on the kind of loan they applied for. But they are also hoping to cycle in more part-time people.