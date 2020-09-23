Partnership promotes dining options

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, Rochester Downtown Alliance and a food blog called CHOOCHOO-ca-CHEW are teaming up to support restaurants through technology. They built two web pages that provide a one-stop location for dining options in Rochester. The partnership is called #Rochmnfood.

"Food brings everybody together, and culturally it's one thing we all share in common is food and it just brings so much joy to people's lives when you eat food and share it with people," Tiffanny Alexandria with CHOOCHOO-ca-CHEW said.

Here's a link to the partnership.