New Parking Ramp Set to Open

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Med City is growing every day. To accomodate that growth, a parking ramp with a 31-million dollar price tag will open in mid-February.

Downtown stakeholders and residents got a tour of the parking ramp today. The facility has a total of 630 parking spaces with 90 of them being managed by the Hilton Hotel.

540 spaces will be for the public. Nick Lemmer, an employee from Rochester Parking and Transit says the ramp fills a big need.

"But it's also for the people who live downtown, who shop downtown, who come downtown to do business," Lemmer said. "So this particular Ramp 6 is gonna provide a huge increase in the number of hourly spots available to those who visit to dine and shop in downtown Rochester."

The ramp will feature technology like license plate recognition for contract parkers and automatic vehicle locators.