Developer chosen for Apartment complex

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

City Council voted unanimously to choose Common Bond Communities as the developer for an apartment complex on top of Parking Ramp 6. The apartment would have 8 stories and 127 units.

A studio apartment could rent for as little as 492 dollars a month - but you have to make 19,000 a year or less to qualify.

Seth Mclellan is a resident and says more affordable housing options are needed.

"I think there have been a lot of high-priced condos and apartment buildings downtown which is great for people who can afford that but I think there are a lot of people being displaced further and further outside of down," Mclellan said.

The next step is for Common Bond Communities to enter a formal agreement with the city to start developing this project.