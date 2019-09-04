Clear

Developer chosen for Apartment complex

The city has been looking at building an affordable housing complex on top of parking ramp 6, now those plans are moving forward.

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 11:21 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

City Council voted unanimously to choose Common Bond Communities as the developer for an apartment complex on top of Parking Ramp 6. The apartment would have 8 stories and 127 units.

A studio apartment could rent for as little as 492 dollars a month - but you have to make 19,000 a year or less to qualify.

Seth Mclellan is a resident and says more affordable housing options are needed.

"I think there have been a lot of high-priced condos and apartment buildings downtown which is great for people who can afford that but I think there are a lot of people being displaced further and further outside of down," Mclellan said.

The next step is for Common Bond Communities to enter a formal agreement with the city to start developing this project.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 51°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Rain could return this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Keeping your kid's lunches safe

Image

Will RPU go for 100% renewable energy?

Image

Building above Ramp 6

Image

Big goals for Mason City

Image

SAW: Stewartville's Josh Buri

Image

Biking for Kidney Donations

Image

Prepping for Hurricane Dorian

Image

Rochester explores 2020 budget

Image

Luft Legacy Lives on Through New Registry

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/4

Community Events