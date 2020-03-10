Clear

Updating a master plan for Soldiers Field

A popular park and track is the focus of a discussion in Rochester.

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 11:05 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

The Park Board is taking the first steps towards a master plan for Soldier's Field. 

The first step in the Master plan is engaging the community and guiding future spending and uses of the park. One city councilmember talks about what he would like to see for the future. 

"Well I think everybody would like to see a bigger water park, I think everybody would like to see 18 holes of golf stay, I think track is going to be redone which is good for us and keep moving on that there are some memoriails added which I think honor the park," Councilmember Shaun Palmer said. 

The Board voted unanimously to accept an update to the master plan. 

