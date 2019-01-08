Parents Want Answers at Leroy-Ostrander

LE ROY, Minn. -

Concerned parents showed up to Leroy-Ostrander Public School in search of answers after the school's principal and 5th grade teacher were escorted off property two months ago.

One grandparent -- Dave Lunning -- says he was apalled at how the faculty members were treated.

"It's a real lousy way to treat people, and quite honestly, things could have been handled in a much better way that wouldn't have gotten the community upset," Lunning said.

He is also frustrated at the investigation's lofty price tag -- 24,000 dollars.

"It is a terrible waste of money," Lunning said. "Every penny of that is wasted. It's realy money that's coming directly out of the classroom as far as I am concerned."

Ultimately, Lunning wants this mess put to bed.

"I'm hoping that it's coming to a close tonight," Lunning said.

However, one thing he is happy to see is a new superintendent -- Jerry Reshetar.

"We now have someone in the superintendent's chair that is honest, a man of integrity and I'm really excited about that," Lunning said.

Kevin Janssen is another parent who also went to Leroy-Ostrander himself. He has strong opinions about the election of a new board chair -- Steve Kasel after a petition with hundreds of signatures demanded former Board Chairman Justin Kennedy resign.

"Justin did what he thought was right for a long, long time," Kevin Janssen, another parent, said. "I don't think the community would agree with that in much cases. I'm glad to see Steve Kasel take over as board chair.

At long last -- Janssen sees light at the end of the tunnel.

"We're just hoping we can have some resolution and just move forward as a community and as a district," Janssen said.

Parents tell KIMT the superintendent will meet with both former faculty members -- Aaron Hungerholt and Trevor Carrier -- in the morning and hopes to resolve the matter soon. Community members also want a public statement clearing the individuals accused publicly.