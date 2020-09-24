Paramedic reflects on her career during her last shift

AUSTIN, Minn. -

It's one final ride in the ambulance for Katherine Sollie - a woman who started her career as an EMT and later became a paramedic. In her 31 years - she's seen a lot of change.

"When I first started - there were very few females in this line of work," Sollie said.

Change that's happened for the better.

"Nowadays there's a lot of women - which is really nice to see - there's a lot more women than men now," Sollie said.

Sollie is retiring during a time of stress, anxiety and burnout for medical workers. But she's positive this line of work will keep drawing the right people.

"There's always going to be that group of people that really want to help people - they don't do it for the money - they do it because they actually love their job," Sollie said.

As the sun sets on Sollie's life as a paramedic, she looks back without regret, ready for her next chapter.

"Looking back - I don't think I would have ever changed anything," Sollie said.

Katherine says she is looking forward to traveling during retirement. She already has her reservations for Corpus Christi in February. She also has 7 grandchildren - so she plans on spending lots of time with them.