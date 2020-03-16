One pub owner reacts to bar & restaurant shutdown

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Pappy's Place is all decked out in St. Patrick's Day decorations: going green for good luck. But bad luck is hitting the world as business owners like Sheila Pappas grapple with today's news.

"We've worked very hard to have this place, this is tough, we're doing just like everybody else, taking one day at a time," Pappas said.

They're already considering other options to ensure devoted customers can enjoy delicious pub food.

"Getting a couple of plans in play. We have a Plan A, plan B, very concerned about some of our employees, there are a few who won't be impacted as much," Pappas said.

Despite the hardship - Pappas holds faith.

"Hopefully us small businesses will survive us, this is going to impact so many of us," Pappas said.

Pappy's will have staff members available for the community to handle takeouts. Grocery stores and pharmacies will stay open - until further notice.