Discussing paid family leave

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Senator Dave Senjem and Representative Duane Sauke addressed union members at a Listening session at the Eagles Club on topics like paid family and medical leave. One mother - Naomi Schuster says policy makers should help busy, working mothers like herself.

"Obviously funding needs to come from somewhere but I do think the more funding that can be put into this in the beginning of a family's set up of maternal and paternal leave, the better outcome of employees you'll have in the long run," Schuster said.

That means making sure dads also get paid family leave.

"I think it's really important that fathers are able to help mothers and children in that process of starting family life, or continuing on to the next family member in life," Schuster said. "Fathers are a really important part in that and I don't think that should be overlooked as well."

Republican Senator Dave Senjem supports paid family and medical leave to make life easier for families like Naomi's. He says the key is finding a happy medium between what works for the parents and employees.

"Is 3 months the right number, is 1 month the right number, what is the right number," Senjem said. "Does it have to be 3 months because that does place a fairly strong burden on the employer."

Senjem says he also thinks Naomi's suggesion of implementing paid leave for fathers is a policy that should be put into action sooner rather than later.

"We are in the age of equality," Senjem said. "We can't either deny it or forget it."

Oregon is poised to become the next state to offer paid family medical leave in 2023.