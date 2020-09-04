Outbreak concerns at FCI-Waseca

WASECA, Minn. -

Ambjar Anderson is the chief stewart of Local 801 - a union that represents staff at the Federal Correctional Institution. She says a month ago - the prison received a couple of buses of inmates. One bus was mostly comprised of positive COVID-cases.

"We've had the proper PPE in place and that's what helped us mitigate things so far, it's really hard when the Bureau sends a busload of them," Anderson said.

Now - conditions are only getting worse.

"The numbers - it's spreading - because it's a prison and it's hard to social distance," Anderson said.

Anderson is pleading for change - fearing a grim future for her community.

"We have staff who have families and communities that they are living in and going to and they care about and they don't want to pass it around to everyone, yet now it's spreading in our institution," Anderson said.

KIMT News 3 did reach out to the Bureau of Prisons for a statement. The Bureau says in part: "For safety and security reasons, we do not discuss whether there are specific transfers taking place at particular locations."