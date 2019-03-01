Austin photography exhibit showcases diversity

AUSTIN, Minn. -

Ian Gearhart is involved with the theater arts at Riverland Community College and appreciates Austin telling its story of different people through picture frames.

"Well, I've been living in Austin long enough to have seen how diverse the town is but to see it all displayed here in such lovely photos is really impressive," Gearhart said.

Gearhart believes it is important to show their stories.

'You see a lot of faces of people who are happy to be doing what they are doing, who are improving themselves, and making their communities better at the same time," Gearhart said.

The exhibit is open until March 2nd at the Frank W. Bridges Theatre.