Austin photography exhibit showcases diversity

The City of Austin has almost 25,000 people including immigrants from more than 50 nations. To celebrate that diversity, photographer William Taufic is sharing the stories of Austin's residents in a book of portraits called "Our Austin, Our America."

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 11:43 PM
Updated: Feb. 28, 2019 11:44 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

AUSTIN, Minn. -

Ian Gearhart is involved with the theater arts at Riverland Community College and appreciates Austin telling its story of different people through picture frames.

"Well, I've been living in Austin long enough to have seen how diverse the town is but to see it all displayed here in such lovely photos is really impressive," Gearhart said.

Gearhart believes it is important to show their stories.

'You see a lot of faces of people who are happy to be doing what they are doing, who are improving themselves, and making their communities better at the same time," Gearhart said.

The exhibit is open until March 2nd at the Frank W. Bridges Theatre.

