Origami for a cause

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Caleb Kennel is an incoming 7th grader from Rochester. He and a family friend have been turning origami designs into earrings to sell at Fiddlehead Coffee Co. The proceeds go to Channel One Regional Food Bank and Project Legacy - an organization that helps young adults experiencing poverty or homelessness.

"You see other people on the street who look homeless," Kennel said. "They don't look very happy. You get that feeling inside of you that says I want to help that person and you get inspired to do something good."

Caleb has raised at least 150 dollars so far. To purchase some earrings, click here.