Oregon Legalizing Eating Road Kill

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Oregon is now joining Iowa and Minnesota on a roster of states making it legal for drivers to scoop up roadkill to eat.

Deer and elk are allowed. PETA -- or the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals -- say the practice is healthier than letting the animal rest on the street.

Thomas Earl is a sous chef at Five West and says he will not be serving roadkill anytime soon but agrees with its nutritional benefits.

"I don't think that hitting a deer would change the flavor rather than shooting it, it tastes the same...as long as you clean it properly," Earl said. "It's good to make use out of animals that are just going to get buried in the ground."