Pine Island council passes ordinance on public gatherings

PINE ISLAND, Minn. -

If you want to have a gathering of more than 25 people, you'll need to fill out a permit application. If your gathering has more than 200 people, you'll need to file an application to the City Administrator at least 45 days in advance.

Council member Kelly Leibold said - as Black Lives Matter protests happen in the city - she wants to make sure their voices are still represented.

"This ordinance aside, I strive to be a council member that represents all members of our community regardless of the color of their skin," Liebold said. "I feel BIPOC members of this community have been historically underrepresented. I have been striving to make sure those voices are heard at the council table."

KIMT News 3 reached out to the City of Pine Island for a statement. The city says in part: "Prior to Monday’s meeting, the City had no application process for the use of any public space. The City will now have the ability to collect a $50 application fee to help with costs that may be associated with an assembly. During past assemblies, the City has provided additional resources which were not budgeted for, and this provides a way for the City to help recoup costs and not solely rely on tax-payer dollars to fund these resources."