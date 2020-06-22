Finding funding to maintain parks in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Parks and Recreation Department is collaborating with a consulting group to find financing options to maintain the parks.

Some options they came up with include raising property taxes through a voter-approved levy, seeking to get legislative approval to impose a local sales tax or levying a local property tax for parks purposes. Councilmembers acknowledged they need the public's support before imposing any taxes - especially during these financially tough times. Councilmember Michael Wojcik acknowledged parks in Rochester need some polishing.

"Cascade Lake has a number of buildings planned there for example a beach house with restrooms for the beach there, there's also been some discussion of possibly getting a boat house in there some other picnic shelters," Councilmember Michael Wojcik said. "Silver Lake has a lot of different maintenance, the trails are in pretty tough shape around Silver Lake."

The Council has decided to ask consultants to conduct a community survey to gauge support from the public on how they want to fund the parks. Depending on the survey's outcome - Council could make park funding an item on the November ballot.