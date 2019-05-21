City of Rochester files lawsuit against opioid manufacturers

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
The city is filing a federal court lawsuit against the manufacturers and distributors of various opioids.
By filing the lawsuit, leaders are making it clear they will not let the people suffer while manufacturers and distributors continue profiting from selling and distributing the addictive pain killers.
City attorney Jason Loos says he hopes the lawsuit communicates a firm message.
"Cities like Rochester are not immune," Loos said. "Like I said, there have been several deaths related to this in the last year since I've been here. It's a problem that's getting worse, not better. So we're hoping to stop that."
The city has a team of lawyers from Minneapolis working on this at no cost to the city. But it could be months or years before they see results.
