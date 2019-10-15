Clear

One Holiday, Two Names

It's a day traditionally known as Columbus Day - but Native American communities want to take back the day and call it Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 12:31 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Indigenous Peoples' Day is a holiday to celebrate Native Americans and their heritage. But it also serves as a way to counter the controversial explorer Christopher Columbus and his violent colonization of the Americas. 

Native American Guthrie Capossela says calling today Indigenous Peoples' Day and not Columbus Day is simply a move towards healing. 

"I look at our history as really jaded," Guthrie Capossela said. "Christopher Columbus came here and wiped out an entire people and changed a way of life for everyone in the Western hemisphere. The actions that he set forth in motion, there's no going back and all we can do is go forward." 

But Italian-American Nicklas Mezacapa says today should be honored as a chance to celebrate the Italian heritage and their contributions to the country. 

"I don't think we raise him as we would Michaelangelo or the greats, Vivaldi of Italian history, he was kind of a foot in the door to have a chance to celebrate what we are about and the warmth of our culture and that sense of family," Mezacapa said. 

Minneapolis was the first city in Minnesota to declare it Indigenous Peoples' Day. 

