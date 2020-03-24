Local transmission occuring in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Olmsted County Public Health is giving us a little more information about the now 18 cases confirmed in Olmsted County.

Yesterday - there were just 16 cases reported. The age range of these cases are now 19-77 years. The median age is 34. A couple of the cases do not have travel history or a known exposure.

"We believe that local transmission is occuring, this is not necessarily surprising," Kari Etrheim said. "MDH has been telling us for days they believe there are more cases across the state of Minnesota and the virus is circulating in our community."

Olmsted County Public Health says this evidence of local transmission is why it's so important everyone maintain social distancing.