Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Age to purchase tobacco in Olmsted County moving from 18 to 21

The change will go into effect on July 1.

Posted: Apr. 2, 2019 11:10 AM
Updated: Apr. 2, 2019 11:30 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners passed a change Tuesday to the Tobacco Sales and Youth ordinance to raise the minimum age to purchase tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and vaping devices, to 21.
The change will go into effect on July 1. It passed on a 4-3 vote.

Related: Read more about the debate here. 

“As the Board of Health for the county, we have the responsibility to enact regulations designed to protect the health of our citizens,” said Stephanie Podulke, Olmsted County Board Commissioner. “The current push by tobacco and vaping companies to entice youth to start nicotine dependency and/or tobacco use is unconscionable. By targeting children well before their brains have reached maturity and understand the consequences of choices they are making, these companies create a lifetime market for their products. Once addicted, our children then face a lifetime of struggles with nicotine dependency.”
Olmsted County joins 30 other Minnesota communities to raise the minimum age to 21.

Albert Lea recently passed the same ordinance that moved the legal age to purchase tobacco to 21. That will go into effect May 1. Check out our poll results below:

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Tracking snow, sun, and rain today.. a bit of everything!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Walking audits give students chance to have their say

Image

Tracking Rain Chances and Warmer Temperatures

Image

Matthew Hurt wins Minnesota AP Player of the Year

Image

Schaeffer Academy baseball prepares for upcoming season

Image

Maintaining green space in Rochester

Image

Human library a way to learn about people around you

Image

Highlights: KM baseball downs Goodhue on Opening Day

Image

Harlem Globetrotters raise money for local nonprofit

Image

Fuji opens in downtown Rochester

Image

21 and up ordinance discussed in Rochester

Community Events