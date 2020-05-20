Nursing homes take in coronavirus patients

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Careport Health is a company that works with hospitals to manage the release of patients to long-term care facilities. It estimates up to 30 percent of COVID-19 patients will need care in facilities like nursing homes.

State Representative Tina Liebling has a lot of questions on the safety of such a practice.

"Have they been able to get more PPE?" Liebling said. "Have they been able to have the staffing that they need? How are they working with the Department of Health to make sure the appropriate guidelines are followed about keeping people safe?"

Liebling hopes to hold a public hearing about this subject in the future.