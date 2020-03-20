Clear
How Coronavirus could impact the Census

While the outbreak is on everybody's mind, Census Day is less than a month away.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 12:21 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - 

Nurse Laura Petersen wants to remind you to remember the importance of filling out those forms and getting counted. Petersen tells KIMT News 3 she's concerned how the pandemic will impact the census process. 

"The part that I'm worried about is the foot traffic of the census workers afterwards and the fear of the people getting a door knock," Laura Petersen said. "Nobody wants a door knock right now so let's spread the word that the door knockers are being pushed back 2 weeks."

More than 11 million households across the country have responded to the census so far. 

