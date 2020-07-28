Mayor Kim Norton reflects on lessons learned during pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

When talking to Mayor Kim Norton, she describes this pandemic as "unpredictable" to say the least.

She calls that unpredictability the most difficult thing to manage. Norton has only been the Mayor for more than a year and admits she faces backlash from a small minority of people who are against ordinances like the face mask mandate. Through all of it - including the hardships - she says she learned a valuable lesson about leadership.

"It does take stepping out of your comfort zone and making decisions you know everybody isn't going to like," Mayor Kim Norton said. "But making those decisions because they are the best thing for your community and facing the backlash from sometimes a very small minority - 5-10 percent of people who are right now completely against masking."

Norton says another lesson she's learned is to trust her gut and the science. She's continuing to work on partnering with non-profits and downtown businesses.