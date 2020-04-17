Mayor Norton learns from world leaders

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

It's not easy leading a community through a worldwide pandemic. Luckily - Mayor Kim Nortno is getting some advice from people like Bill Gates and Barack Obama.

Mike Bloomberg has been collaborating on a program that provide Mayors with information on managing the COVID-19 pandemic. Hundreds of mayors across the world take part in these virtual meetings. World leaders like Barack Obama and Bill Gates offer advice and support to local leaders.

"Bill Gates spoke specifically about this being a global health issue, he's been interested in this issue for years, there are resources he gave us, he talked about the need for testing, he talked about plasma therapies and how promising those are," Norton said.

These meetings happen every Thursday for an hour and a half.