Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester's relief efforts in fight against COVID-19

As coronavirus spreads across the world and into our communities...our local leaders are doing what they can to give constituents a helping hand. Sen. Amy Klobuchar sat down with Rochester Mayor Kim Norton to give updates on the stimulus bill that just passed in Washington.

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 11:02 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

As more and more people are reluctant to get in their cars and leave their homes due to the spread of the coronavirus and Gov. Walz's stay-at-home order. 

But staying at home and practicing social distancing won't be enough to stop the effects of COVID-19. During a call with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Norton says she's concerned what will happen if Rochester doesn't get all the funding they need. 

For instance, for the Community Development Block Grant program which helps fund programs with housing and infrastructure, Rochester only gets $430,000 in funding compared to Duluth which gets 1.4 million. 

"I will let you know that we do have some concerns, the federal programs don't treat Rochester like they do Minneapolis/St. Paul, we want you to understand that," Mayor Kim Norton said. "We are significantly underfunded for emergency response."

Mayor Kim Norton hopes leaders in Washington keep an eye on helping get more funding for the Med City. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
Rochester
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Nice weather to start the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Entrepreneurs find critical ways to stay afloat in Rochester

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/30

Image

Lawmaker explains sorting through help

Image

No sports make an impact on the mental health of athetes

Image

At the head of vaccine research

Image

Chris' Outside Forecast 4 PM

Image

St. Charles athletic director gets creative as track & field meet cancelled

Image

Limiting screen time for kids?

Image

Hospitality Industry is Hurting

Image

Print Shop Helps Small Businesses

Community Events