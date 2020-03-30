Rochester's relief efforts in fight against COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

As more and more people are reluctant to get in their cars and leave their homes due to the spread of the coronavirus and Gov. Walz's stay-at-home order.

But staying at home and practicing social distancing won't be enough to stop the effects of COVID-19. During a call with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Norton says she's concerned what will happen if Rochester doesn't get all the funding they need.

For instance, for the Community Development Block Grant program which helps fund programs with housing and infrastructure, Rochester only gets $430,000 in funding compared to Duluth which gets 1.4 million.

"I will let you know that we do have some concerns, the federal programs don't treat Rochester like they do Minneapolis/St. Paul, we want you to understand that," Mayor Kim Norton said. "We are significantly underfunded for emergency response."

Mayor Kim Norton hopes leaders in Washington keep an eye on helping get more funding for the Med City.