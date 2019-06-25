North Station and Service Center Project update

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Police Department originally proposed a major renovation and expansion at the North Precinct but those plans were put on hold as the city set up its own planning and development department.

Now that it's set up, the city has to find a home for the group, which could either be a part of the precinct or next to it.

City Council is moving forward with getting bids to find out how much the entire project would cost. Chief Jim Franklin says either way, he is excited the city is moving along with plans for a one-stop shop north precinct.

"The one-stop shop puts multiple divisions under one group," Franklin said. "The concept there or philosophy is we will be able to provide better services for the city with this unified location."

Once the bids are obtained, they will go back for council review and approval.