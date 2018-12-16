Clear
Protecting Children from Noisy Christmas Toys

As Christmas comes closer, children are eager to get presents...but what happens when they get to be too loud and could hurt your child's hearing?

Posted: Dec. 16, 2018 1:20 AM
Updated: Dec. 16, 2018 1:29 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Julia Dick is a second-grader at Bonner Elementary and cannot stand how loud her brother, Isaiah's cymbals are.

"I get so mad," Julia said. "And it hurts in my eardrum because it's like, so loud."

In fact, she implores her parents not to get him anymore noisy toys.

"I bang it really hard," Isaiah said. 

Luckily, Isaiah's parents have headphones for him he can use to protect his eardrums. 

"I have headphones I put on their ears that helps protect their hearing when they play loud instruments like Isaiah's drums," Sharon Dick, their mother, said. 

Gayla Poling, an audiologist at Mayo Clinic says to be aware of audio levels. 

"When you tend to get up to levels like 100 db or something that sounds more loud to us, that's similar to a blaring of a chainsaw, those are the ones that can damage your ears in 15 minutes or so," Poling said. 

Jeanna Kaster also limits her children's exposure to noisy toys. 

"On the bigger toys there are volume buttons I can control that they don't know where they are that I can just turn the volume down and say, "Sorry, broken, can't go any louder," Kaster said. 

While Isaiah will continue playing the drums, at least he has the affirmation that his parents will continue looking out for him. 

While out shopping for toys, here is the list of noisy gadgets to be aware of this holiday season. 

