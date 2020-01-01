Welcoming Rochester's first baby in 2020!

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Destiny Krampitz and Austin Hulsing are the proud parents of a beautiful baby girl named Rosalie Hulsing. Her due date was supposed to be Dec. 27th but her dad was convinced the baby would be born on New Year's. Her mom is already noticing her personality traits.

"She hates sleeping by herself," Krampitz said. "I mean I get she's still pretty attached and she wasn't born that long ago, but she's definitely got an attitude."

Rosalie may be Rochester's first baby of the decade, but titles don't matter to these new parents. She's perfect - either way.

"It's just amazing, I never thought I could love something so much in my life," Krampitz said.

2020 - a year sure to be memorable for this loving family.

Destiny named her daughter Rosalie after a character in the famous "Twilight" series.