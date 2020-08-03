New start for Rochester Civic Theatre

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

At the last council meeting - Councilmember Michael Wojcik pointed out the theatre elected new board members and hired a new director. This new leadership is committed to working with the city to get their finances up to date and get rid of the existing lease. Council approved the termination of the theatre's lease with plans to enter a new agreement.

"The idea of terminating the current lease and putting into a program agreement I think is positive because it allows us to still operate here but it also allows us to open up to other theater groups," Misha Johnson, the interm managing director, said.

The Rochester Civic Theatre will meet with the Arts Center and Mayo Civic Center to discuss the future.