ROCHESTER, Minn. -
In the game, loved ones quiz each other about how they want their funerals planned. It may be tough but the moderator says we need to be more open about it.
"We never know when we're gonna die and so if we have some of that information, it's easier to have the conversations in this kind of setting or in family gatherings instead of waiting for a crisis time or close to the end of life," Deah Kinion said.
The Southeast Minnesota Threshold Network hosted the event and put on similar meetings every month.
Related Content
- The Newly-Dead Game
- Steelers fan receives newly signed Roethlisberger football
- Looking ahead: City hosting open house for newly redesigned street
- Students and faculty pleased with newly renovated McAllister Hall at NIACC
- Big game, big impact?
- Newman football game canceled
- Missing Marshalltown teen found dead
- Ash vs. Evil Dead: Season Two
- Charles City man dead after Saturday crash
- Missing Minnesota couple found dead in vehicle
Scroll for more content...