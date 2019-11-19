Clear

The Newly-Dead Game

Remember the "Newly-Wed Game?" Now - there's a new incarnation turning conversations with loved ones about death into a game.

Nov 19, 2019
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

In the game, loved ones quiz each other about how they want their funerals planned. It may be tough but the moderator says we need to be more open about it. 

"We never know when we're gonna die and so if we have some of that information, it's easier to have the conversations in this kind of setting or in family gatherings instead of waiting for a crisis time or close to the end of life," Deah Kinion said. 

The Southeast Minnesota Threshold Network hosted the event and put on similar meetings every month. 

