New hotel could be coming to Rochester

A new Hampton Inn and Suites could be coming to the Med City.

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 1:45 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Planning and Zoning Commission gave a review of a proposed six-story Hampton Inn & Suites Hotel.

The hotel will be on 2nd Street Northwest and Fifth Avenue, next to the Hope Lodge. The site will have 138 rooms and an underground level for parking.

One of the developers of the project tells kimt news 3 why Rochester could use another grand hotel. 

"It brings one of the world's most powerful hotel brands which is the Hilton Hampton Inn Suites into the downtown market which it's currently not there," Jeff Brown, a developer with North Rock Real Estate said. "It's a good brand because the price point will cater to a lot of our visitors."

The plan is for city council to give feedback on the hotel in October.

