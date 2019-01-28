New Hotel Could Be Coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
North Rock Real Estate is proposing the construction of a 109-room hotel development owned by Towneplace Suites by Marriott.
It is all to offer more options to Mayo Clinic visitors.
"We're optimistic that there's opportunity for a hotel that is in the downtown area that can fill the everyday person's budget versus a lot of the hotels which will be great that are geared towards an upscale traveler," Collin Nash, one of the developers working on the project said.
If all goes according to plan, the hotel would open in early 2021 but first, they will have to go through City Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission.
