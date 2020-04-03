Clear
COVID-19 cases go up in Olmsted County

Olmsted County is now second highest in the state of Minnesota for coronavirus cases.

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 10:22 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

There are now 76 cases in Olmsted County. 49 are still active. That means 27 people have fully recovered and don't need to be isolated. 

The Public Health department has gotten a lot of questions about whether or not to wear face masks. President Trump and the CDC are recommending people wear face masks to protect themselves. 

"Homemade cloth masks can be worn by individuals in the public, which could decrease the viral spread and to protect other people from respiratory droplets if you have COVID-19 without having symptoms," Kari Erthreim with Olmsted County Public Health said. 

It's important to remember a cloth mask but it doesn't substitute the effectiveness of social distancing. 

