Affordable apartment complex proposed in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

In an effort to give more affordable housing options, Joseph Development, a real estate development group is proposing building an apartment complex on East Circle Drive and Viola Drive Northeast. The apartments will have 76 units of family housing. But not all are excited about this development.

"You know it sounds like there will be a study of the traffic which I think is really important to this," Jeffrey Tenner said. "It's also environmental impacts. This is a park area so I am concerned about that also. There's a bike path that goes right by where this apartment will be built."

If City Council gives Joseph Development the green light to build, they would start construction in April 2020 and open in April 2021.