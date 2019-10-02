Clear
Building trust at the New Americans Academy

Moving to a new country comes with lots of challenges - including learning the laws of the land. This is why Rochester Police and the Olmsted County Sheriff's office are working with local organizations to create the "New Americans" academy - where immigrants get the chance to learn about the criminal justice system from members of law enforcement.

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 11:11 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

7 immigrants with 7 different stories - they are all at the Academy to learn from law enforcement ranging from their tools to their structure.

This exercise aims to eliminate any misconceptions people might have about the men and women who serve.

"I understand there may be some fear within particular communities and that's not good for our public safety picture," Chief Jim Franklin said.

Elijah Ogao came to the country from Kenya 6 years ago. He thinks the lessons shared here are important.

"I've seen how immigrants don't relate well with law enforcement because of the fear of how things happen and even the communication, the barriers that are there," Ogao said.

Barriers, though, that can be broken down with understanding.

"We want to make sure they do understand their rights and that law enforcement is here to provide and help them," Seargeant Kent Perlich with the Rochester Police Department said.

Ogao agrees.

"The communication barrier that we have, and the explanation that we use might mean something else from what we really want to communicate - that's why we need education," Ogao said.

The next Academy is on Oct. 8.

