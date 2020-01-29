New additions to Cascade Lake Park

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

There are two new bridges extending from the park to the Shorewood Senior Campus property.

The J.A. Wedum Foundation gave the city 2 million dollars for more developments - so more pedestrians and residents can better utilize the space.

One resident says he's been looking forward to this moment.

"Well, I built my house in 1999 and they've been talking this project would be done since then, so it's been 20 years, it's nice that this finally is getting done," Mark Ketchum said.

The vision for the park also includes a swimming beach, pool house, visitor center and amphitheater.